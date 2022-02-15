Jargon PR appointed by Snakehive

Jargon PR has been appointed by Snakehive, provider of premium leather phone cases and accessories. Jargon PR will work with Snakehive to drive brand and product awareness, through a campaign which targets media in the consumer technology space.

Snakehive challenges the use of plastic and fast fashion through the production of handcrafted leather cases that are built to last. In addition to phone cases, Snakehive also creates wallets, cardholders and travel accessories.