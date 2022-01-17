 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR appointed by UC Provider Ringover

Jargon PR
By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jargon PR has today announced its appointment by Ringover, SaaS software publisher and global unified communications (UC) and Contact Center as a Software (CCaaS) provider.

Having recently launched in the US, the campaign will focus on content creation and media relations to establish Ringover’s presence, targeting the UC, telecoms, business, and startups media. Jargon PR will build on the momentum from the launch to amplify awareness of Ringover throughout the US.

 