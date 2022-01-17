Jargon PR appointed by UC Provider Ringover

Jargon PR has today announced its appointment by Ringover, SaaS software publisher and global unified communications (UC) and Contact Center as a Software (CCaaS) provider.

Having recently launched in the US, the campaign will focus on content creation and media relations to establish Ringover’s presence, targeting the UC, telecoms, business, and startups media. Jargon PR will build on the momentum from the launch to amplify awareness of Ringover throughout the US.