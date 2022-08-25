Jargon PR appointed official partner for DTX and UCX 2022

Jargon PR has been appointed to provide full PR support for DTX and UCX Europe 2022 at London’s ExCeL on 12-13 October.

Digital Transformation EXPO (DTX), Unified Communications EXPO (UCX) and its co-located event Internet Retailing EXPO (IRX) will bring tech industry professionals together to look at ‘Breaking Down Silos’, empowering innovators to build and execute transformation strategies that match technology with business needs and desired outcomes.

Jargon PR will work with DTX + UCX Europe’s organisers – Clarion Events – to support the event, educate audiences and generate awareness on key digital transformation topics to drive media and wider attendance. The campaign will utilise a variety of PR tactics to build excitement in the run up to the show using news, features and thought leaders to drive coverage, and will manage a proactive press office which will coordinate interviews with leading industry figures – all positioning the DTX + UCX event brands at the heart of the latest digital transformation technologies.