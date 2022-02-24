Jargon PR appointed to support Manchester Tech Week 

Jargon PR has been appointed by Manchester Tech Week – the North’s largest ever digital transformation event taking place from 25 – 29 April 2022 – which aims to assemble the best of the northern tech community for a week of innovation, showcase and collaborations. The event is brought to Manchester by Clarion Events, the organisers of IP EXPO (now re-branded Digital Transformation EXPO (DTX)) and Unified Communications EXPO (UCX).

Jargon PR will work with the organisers to support the event and generate awareness of the key themes across the digital transformation landscape that will be covered at the show. The campaign will build excitement around the event, positioning Manchester Tech Week as a key show to unite the Northern technology community.

On the opening day, Gary Neville – the footballer turned TV pundit, hotelier, property developer and university founder – will deliver a keynote speech to talk about the role of mental resilience, team strategy and data driven decision making. The week will be anchored by three major shows – Digital Transformation EXPO (DTX), Unified Communications EXPO (UCX), and Connected North. Together these events will address the major challenges faced by public and private sector organisations of all sizes and provide a roadmap for future strategy.

The appointment follows Jargon PR’s acquisition of Souter PR, which saw the agency expand its presence within the North of England and open an office in MediaCity.