Jargon PR appoints DeGould

Jargon PR
By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by DeGould, a UK-based provider of automated vehicle inspection systems, powered by AI.

The partnership will see Jargon PR raise the company profile of DeGould, through a proactive campaign that targets the automotive, supply chain, business, technology and AI media to drive positive coverage of the business and spotlight its in-house experts. Jargon PR will work to produce news and thought leadership insights, to further position DeGould as a leading provider of vehicle inspection solutions within the market and experts in automotive AI technology.

 

