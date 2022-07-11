 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Jargon PR appoints first-ever head of talent

Miranda
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Jargon PR has appointed Miranda Warmington Assoc CIPD as its first-ever head of talent.

Miranda has over 20 years of human resources experience and joins Jargon PR having previously held the position of head of HR at a leading retailer for the nursery industry. In this role, Miranda will lead the company’s staff onboarding, remuneration, appraisals, training and employee engagement.

As head of talent, Miranda will lead Jargon PR’s relationship and recruitment with the Taylor Bennett Foundation, a charity which encourages individuals of BAME backgrounds to pursue careers in the PR industry. Miranda will also maintain Jargon PR’s status as an accredited Disability Confident Employer and the agency’s Investors in People accreditation.

 