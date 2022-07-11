Jargon PR appoints first-ever head of talent

Jargon PR has appointed Miranda Warmington Assoc CIPD as its first-ever head of talent.

Miranda has over 20 years of human resources experience and joins Jargon PR having previously held the position of head of HR at a leading retailer for the nursery industry. In this role, Miranda will lead the company’s staff onboarding, remuneration, appraisals, training and employee engagement.

As head of talent, Miranda will lead Jargon PR’s relationship and recruitment with the Taylor Bennett Foundation, a charity which encourages individuals of BAME backgrounds to pursue careers in the PR industry. Miranda will also maintain Jargon PR’s status as an accredited Disability Confident Employer and the agency’s Investors in People accreditation.