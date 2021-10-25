Jargon PR chosen by Bellwether Industries

Jargon PR has been appointed by urban air mobility company Bellwether Industries to raise awareness of the brand and its offerings ahead of its attendance at two upcoming trade shows, including the Dubai Airshow.

The partnership will see Jargon PR raise awareness of Bellwether Industries, in a campaign that targets major press outlets within the aviation, business and technology industries. PR activity will grow anticipation of Bellwether Industries’ attendance at upcoming trade shows, which will see the business announce its latest technological updates. Additionally, the campaign will create a range of content to showcase Bellwether Industries’ expertise within its field and drive opportunities for investment.