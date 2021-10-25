 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR chosen by Bellwether Industries

By Rob Lock
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by urban air mobility company Bellwether Industries to raise awareness of the brand and its offerings ahead of its attendance at two upcoming trade shows, including the Dubai Airshow.

The partnership will see Jargon PR raise awareness of Bellwether Industries, in a campaign that targets major press outlets within the aviation, business and technology industries. PR activity will grow anticipation of Bellwether Industries’ attendance at upcoming trade shows, which will see the business announce its latest technological updates. Additionally, the campaign will create a range of content to showcase Bellwether Industries’ expertise within its field and drive opportunities for investment.

Tags:
Jargon PR