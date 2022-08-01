 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Jargon PR launches In UAE

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
Jargon PR has launched an international office in Dubai to service the rapidly growing technology market in the UAE. The agency will focus on business-to-business campaigns and will grow through new client wins and the expansion of existing client campaigns into the region.

Supporting the agency’s growth on the ground with media strategy is Cheryl King of King & Co. Cheryl will be harnessing her knowledge of the MENA market to provide consultancy and strategic insight as she helps to support the business to continue its growth trajectory.

