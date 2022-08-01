Jargon PR launches In UAE

Jargon PR has launched an international office in Dubai to service the rapidly growing technology market in the UAE. The agency will focus on business-to-business campaigns and will grow through new client wins and the expansion of existing client campaigns into the region.

Supporting the agency’s growth on the ground with media strategy is Cheryl King of King & Co. Cheryl will be harnessing her knowledge of the MENA market to provide consultancy and strategic insight as she helps to support the business to continue its growth trajectory.