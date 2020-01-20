Jargon PR launches PR podcast series

Jargon PR has launched podcast series ‘The Jargon PR podcast’.

The podcast is aimed at businesses looking to learn more about the ins-and-outs of the PR industry and how various aspects of PR can work for a business.

Its first episode launches with a discussion from Jargon PR’s managing director, Simon Corbett, about what the next 12 months have in store for the agency. Future episodes in the series will be delivered by Jargon PR employees and include exploring how business can optimise their PR activities at trade shows, and how PR can fit in with a business’ objectives.

Jargon PR has also launched a podcast service for its clients. The agency will work closely with clients to help them communicate key brand messages to its audience.

The first episode of The Jargon PR podcast is available to listen to now on Apple, Spotify and Soundcloud with new episodes being released bi-weekly each Wednesday.