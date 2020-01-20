 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR launches PR podcast series

By Tahmina Mannan
23 hours ago

Jargon PR

Jargon PR has launched podcast series ‘The Jargon PR podcast’.

The podcast is aimed at businesses looking to learn more about the ins-and-outs of the PR industry and how various aspects of PR can work for a business.

Its first episode launches with a discussion from Jargon PR’s managing director, Simon Corbett, about what the next 12 months have in store for the agency. Future episodes in the series will be delivered by Jargon PR employees and include exploring how business can optimise their PR activities at trade shows, and how PR can fit in with a business’ objectives.

Jargon PR has also launched a podcast service for its clients. The agency will work closely with clients to help them communicate key brand messages to its audience.

The first episode of The Jargon PR podcast is available to listen to now on Apple, Spotify and Soundcloud with new episodes being released bi-weekly each Wednesday.

