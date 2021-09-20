 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Jargon PR named official PR partner for Digital Transformation Expo (DTX) and UC EXPO 2021

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Jargon PR

Jargon PR has announced its appointment by Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX), a technology showcase for the world’s largest brands and UC EXPO (UCX), the largest Unified Communications event in Europe.

Taking place on 6 – 7 October 2021, the two events are returning in-person and will be co-located for the first time at the ExCel, London.

The event will address challenges in Network Infrastructure, Cloud Transformation, DevOps, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, AI and Unified Communications.

Jargon PR is working with the DTX 360 team to deliver a brand awareness campaign that drives attendance at the event, whilst securing media opportunities within the technology, business and UC industries. Jargon PR will also work to generate buzz for the DTX 360 latest market reports, through a strategic thought leadership campaign designed to solidify its leader position.

Tags:
Jargon PR