Jargon PR welcomes Vivian Kelly to strengthen its US presence

Jargon PR has appointed Vivian Kelly as Head of US Strategy. Jargon PR has significantly grown its clientele over the past 12 months, with a consistent client win rate. With this growth, the agency has expanded its international presence, resulting in a need to solidify its US position.

Originally from the UK, Vivian moved to Washington DC in 1992 and has since built an established PR career, having run her own strategic communications company for the past 25 years. Vivian has served a global arsenal of B2B technology innovators, offering specialised services that help build strong brands. In addition, she has extensive experience and expertise in digital advertising, social media management, content development and curation, and digital design.

Vivian will play a vital part in not only nurturing the relationships of the agency’s current US-based clients and campaigns, but will also be responsible in adding to its portfolio of partnerships throughout the region by providing high-quality consultancy and strategic services.