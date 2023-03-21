 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jasdip Sensi joins Internet Retailing as News Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
Internet Retailing has appointed Jasdip Sensi as news editor. Jasdip is responsible for creating content about all things ecommerce, retail and the omnichannel model. He is essentially looking for press releases, contacts in the retail space and scope for interviews in the retail and ecommerce space.

Jasdip joins from his associate editor & trainer role at Retail Gazette. 

 

