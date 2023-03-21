Jasdip Sensi joins Internet Retailing as News Editor
Internet Retailing has appointed Jasdip Sensi as news editor. Jasdip is responsible for creating content about all things ecommerce, retail and the omnichannel model. He is essentially looking for press releases, contacts in the retail space and scope for interviews in the retail and ecommerce space.
Jasdip joins from his associate editor & trainer role at Retail Gazette.
