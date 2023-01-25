Jaskeet Briah joins Cover Magazine as Reporter
Incisive Media has appointed Jaskeet Briah as a reporter at COVER. She will be covering employees benefits, financial protection, health and personal insurance, cost of living, Purchasing Managers’ Index and income protection. Prior to this, Jaskeet was a reporter at Alliance News.
