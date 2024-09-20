 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Jennifer Meredith takes on new role at The Daily Move

By Christina Pirilla
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jennifer Meredith has taken on the role of editor and podcast host at The Daily Move. She will be covering health and wellbeing news, related product/service reviews, and interviews with health and wellbeing professionals on topical subjects, for both the website and the podcast.

Jennifer Meredith The Daily Move

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jennifer Meredith
  • The Daily Move
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login