Jennifer Meredith takes on new role at The Daily Move
Jennifer Meredith has taken on the role of editor and podcast host at The Daily Move. She will be covering health and wellbeing news, related product/service reviews, and interviews with health and wellbeing professionals on topical subjects, for both the website and the podcast.
