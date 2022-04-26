Jesse Whittock joins Deadline.com
Deadline.com has appointed Jesse Whittock as international TV editor. He will be working alongside international TV co-editor Max Goldbart, focusing on international TV projects and companies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East primarily.
He covers everything from company news, people moves, projects, casting news, M&A and more general entertainment lines. Deadline Hollywood is exclusive-driven, so Jesse is mainly interested in stories of sufficient scale in these areas.
