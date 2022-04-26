 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Jesse Whittock joins Deadline.com

Deadline
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Deadline.com has appointed Jesse Whittock as international TV editor. He will be working alongside international TV co-editor Max Goldbart, focusing on international TV projects and companies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East primarily.

He covers everything from company news, people moves, projects, casting news, M&A and more general entertainment lines. Deadline Hollywood is exclusive-driven, so Jesse is mainly interested in stories of sufficient scale in these areas.

 

Deadline.com Jesse Whittock Max Goldbart

