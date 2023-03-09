Jessica Abrahams becomes the Deputy Editor of New Humanist
New Humanist has appointed Jessica Abrahams as deputy editor. Jessica will be responsible for commissioning across the magazine. She is interested in reportage, philosophy, science, culture and book reviews.
