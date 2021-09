JFPR has been appointed to handle the consumer communications for Somnia, providers of sleep programmes and therapy, and The Schoen Clinic, a UK based orthopaedic, spinal and mental health group of hospitals and outpatient facilities. These account wins coincide with its refreshed branding and website outlining its service speciality in the health and wellbeing sector.

JFPR’s core team is made up of healthcare PR specialist and founder Juliet Francis, and creative director Bianca Barratt.