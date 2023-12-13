 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Jim Sampson joins Fox Agency

Jim Sampson
By Rob Lock
11 hours ago
Fox Agency has made its second US-based leadership appointment, welcoming Jim Sampson as client services director.

Jim brings over 19 years’ experience to the agency, having worked with a range of leading B2B organizations across SaaS, manufacturing, telecoms and renewable energy. He joins the team following his latest role as VP, client partner at The Marketing Practice, where he led fully integrated campaigns for businesses such as Oracle, Anteriad and KPMG.

In November, the agency made its first US-based appointment. Paul O’Malley joined the business to establish its office in New York and lead in-market growth. In his new role, Jim will work alongside Paul to support this growth and deliver local, national and international expertise to clients. He will be based in Denver, Colorado.

