Jim Sampson joins Fox Agency

Fox Agency has made its second US-based leadership appointment, welcoming Jim Sampson as client services director.

Jim brings over 19 years’ experience to the agency, having worked with a range of leading B2B organizations across SaaS, manufacturing, telecoms and renewable energy. He joins the team following his latest role as VP, client partner at The Marketing Practice, where he led fully integrated campaigns for businesses such as Oracle, Anteriad and KPMG.

In November, the agency made its first US-based appointment. Paul O’Malley joined the business to establish its office in New York and lead in-market growth. In his new role, Jim will work alongside Paul to support this growth and deliver local, national and international expertise to clients. He will be based in Denver, Colorado.