Jo Aspin is now editor of Muddy Stilettos (Bucks and Oxon)
Muddy Stilettos has appointed Jo Aspin as editor for Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Jo will be covering shopping, arts, culture, food & drink, hotels, nightlife and regional events across both counties. She is also features editor at Chatting Food and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ilovechilli.
