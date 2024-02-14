 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Jo Aspin is now editor of Muddy Stilettos (Bucks and Oxon)

Muddy-Stilettos
By Martina Losi
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Muddy Stilettos has appointed Jo Aspin as editor for Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Jo will be covering shopping, arts, culture, food & drink, hotels, nightlife and regional events across both counties. She is also features editor at Chatting Food and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ilovechilli.

Jo Aspin Muddy Stilettos (Bucks and Oxon)

