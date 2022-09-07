Joe Cooper joins SNTV (Sports News TV)
SNTV (Sports News TV) has appointed Joe Cooper as video journalist (North). He will be covering the north of England, reporting from wherever the biggest sport stories are. Joe will focus on football, covering Man United, Man City and Liverpool due to his proximity to Manchester, but is willing to cover any big stories of note elsewhere on the patch.
