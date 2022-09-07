 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Joe Cooper joins SNTV (Sports News TV)

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

SNTV (Sports News TV) has appointed Joe Cooper as video journalist (North). He will be covering the north of England, reporting from wherever the biggest sport stories are. Joe will focus on football, covering Man United, Man City and Liverpool due to his proximity to Manchester, but is willing to cover any big stories of note elsewhere on the patch.

Joe Cooper SNTV (Sports News TV)

