John Challen selected as editor at Transportation Professional
Transportation Professional has appointed John Challen as editor. John is also the editor at Fleet World and contributing editor at Transport Engineer.
He can be found tweeting @Johnchallen.
Recent news related to Fleet World, Transport Engineer or Transportation Professional
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
John Challen
-
Fleet World
2 contacts
-
Transport Engineer
8 contacts
-
Transportation Professional
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story