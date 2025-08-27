 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jon Bailes promoted to Deputy Editor at The Edge

Edge magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Future Publishing has promoted Jon Bailes to deputy editor at Edge magazine, where he was previously the games editor. Edge is an interactive entertainment magazine, covering video-gaming technology.

