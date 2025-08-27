Jon Bailes promoted to Deputy Editor at The Edge
Future Publishing has promoted Jon Bailes to deputy editor at Edge magazine, where he was previously the games editor. Edge is an interactive entertainment magazine, covering video-gaming technology.
