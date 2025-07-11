 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Jonathan Boyd starts as Editor at Definite Article Media

By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Definite Article Media has appointed Jonathan Boyd as editor at Funds Europe, funds global Asia, and funds global MENA, where he takes over the role of editor. Nick Fitzpatrick, the previous editor, has moved to the role of contributing editor at these publications.

Previously, Jonathan was the director of marketing communications at Fortuna Asset Management Communications, and the editor of Investment Europe. At Definite Article Media publications, Jonathan will cover asset management industry, including institutional and retail markets, traditional and alternative investments.

Definite Article Media Funds Europe funds global Asia funds global MENA Investment Europe Jonathan Boyd

Recent news related to Funds Europe, funds global ASIA or Funds Global MENA

Mark Latham joins Funds Europe

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jonathan Boyd
  • Funds Europe
    7 contacts
  • funds global ASIA
    2 contacts
  • Funds Global MENA
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login