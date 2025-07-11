Jonathan Boyd starts as Editor at Definite Article Media
Definite Article Media has appointed Jonathan Boyd as editor at Funds Europe, funds global Asia, and funds global MENA, where he takes over the role of editor. Nick Fitzpatrick, the previous editor, has moved to the role of contributing editor at these publications.
Previously, Jonathan was the director of marketing communications at Fortuna Asset Management Communications, and the editor of Investment Europe. At Definite Article Media publications, Jonathan will cover asset management industry, including institutional and retail markets, traditional and alternative investments.
