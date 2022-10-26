 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jonathan Easton named editor of Perspective Publishing technology titles

Perspective Publishing
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Perspective Publishing has appointed Jonathan Easton as editor of FSTech, Retail Systems and National Technology News. Jonathan, previously deputy editor of Digital TV Europe, will primarily cover the financial sector, multi-channel retail and IT.

 

