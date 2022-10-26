Jonathan Easton named editor of Perspective Publishing technology titles
Perspective Publishing has appointed Jonathan Easton as editor of FSTech, Retail Systems and National Technology News. Jonathan, previously deputy editor of Digital TV Europe, will primarily cover the financial sector, multi-channel retail and IT.
Recent news related to Digital TV Europe (Online), FStech, National Technology News or Retail Systems
Recent news related to Jonathan Easton
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jonathan Easton
-
Digital TV Europe (Online)
1 contacts
-
FStech
4 contacts
-
National Technology News
4 contacts
-
Retail Systems
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story