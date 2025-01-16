Jordan O’Brien announced as Managing Editor at SJP Business Media titles
SJP Business Media has appointed Jordan O’Brien as the managing editor at Data Centre Review and Electrical Review. He will be covering the electrical industry and electrical engineering, and additionally AI, data management, and data protection.
Prior to this, he was in the role of editor for Electrical Review.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jordan O'Brien
-
Data Centre Review
1 contacts
-
Electrical Review
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story