 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Jordan O’Brien announced as Managing Editor at SJP Business Media titles

By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

SJP Business Media has appointed Jordan O’Brien as the managing editor at Data Centre Review and Electrical Review. He will be covering the electrical industry and electrical engineering, and additionally AI, data management, and data protection.

Prior to this, he was in the role of editor for Electrical Review.

Data Centre Review Electrical Review Jordan O'Brien

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jordan O'Brien
  • Data Centre Review
    1 contacts
  • Electrical Review
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login