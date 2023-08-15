Josh Challies joins Dot Esports
Dot Esports has appointed Josh Challies as a staff writer. Josh will be covering games and gaming news in depth, from the latest AAA releases to indie games. He provides guides, news, SEO, features, reviews, and more.
Josh joins from his digital journalist role at Stats Perform, and has also previously served as regional sports trends writer at Reach Plc.
