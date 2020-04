John Doe has been appointed as the global PR agency for Kahlúa.

Kahlúa has selected John Doe to create a global trade and consumer PR strategy that will help establish the brand with younger coffee-loving consumers and strengthen Kahlúa’s credentials within the barista community.

Projects will include supporting Kahlúa on amplifying multiple product launches, the brand’s presence at London Coffee Festival, and a dedicated barista advocacy progamme.