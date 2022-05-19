 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kate Malczewski selected as editor at BarChick

By Andrew Strutt
18 hours ago
BarChick has appointed Kate Malczewski as editor.

Kate is interested in any bar and restaurant openings as well as general drinks news and recipes. She will also continue as a freelance writer and examples of her work can be found on her website.

