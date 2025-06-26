 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kate Stote joins Riot Communications

Kate Stote
By Andrew Strutt
23 hours ago
Riot Communications has appointed Kate Stote as associate director.

Kate has over 15 years of experience delivering high-profile PR and audience engagement campaigns across the arts, culture, live events, and entertainment sectors. She will use her expertise in strategic campaign development, influencer engagement and live event promotion across a number of the agency’s key publishing clients the Nero Book Awards, the London Review of Books, Winnie-the-Pooh for Farshore, and the Nine Dots Prize.

In addition, Riot Communications recently appointed Natasha Gill who joined the team as a campaigns executive in March 2025. Natasha brings with her a range of publishing experience from Little, Brown, HarperCollins and Penguin Random House Children’s. She works on a number of high-profile clients including Moomin Characters, the Royal Institution and the Nero Book Awards.

Riot Communications