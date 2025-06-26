Kate Stote joins Riot Communications

Riot Communications has appointed Kate Stote as associate director.

Kate has over 15 years of experience delivering high-profile PR and audience engagement campaigns across the arts, culture, live events, and entertainment sectors. She will use her expertise in strategic campaign development, influencer engagement and live event promotion across a number of the agency’s key publishing clients the Nero Book Awards, the London Review of Books, Winnie-the-Pooh for Farshore, and the Nine Dots Prize.

In addition, Riot Communications recently appointed Natasha Gill who joined the team as a campaigns executive in March 2025. Natasha brings with her a range of publishing experience from Little, Brown, HarperCollins and Penguin Random House Children’s. She works on a number of high-profile clients including Moomin Characters, the Royal Institution and the Nero Book Awards.