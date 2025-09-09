 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Katherine Busby to launch Elevate magazine

Elevate
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Katherine Busby will launch Elevate magazine in late October, alongside her website Elevatemagazine.uk already running from September. Elevate is an online platform with news and features on lifestyle, personal health, beauty, women’s fashion, home and garden, and gourmet food.

Katherine Busby is the managing director of the publication and can be reached by email.

Elevatemagazine.uk Katherine Busby

