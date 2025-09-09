Katherine Busby to launch Elevate magazine
Katherine Busby will launch Elevate magazine in late October, alongside her website Elevatemagazine.uk already running from September. Elevate is an online platform with news and features on lifestyle, personal health, beauty, women’s fashion, home and garden, and gourmet food.
Katherine Busby is the managing director of the publication and can be reached by email.
