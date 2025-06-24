 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Kathleen O’Sullivan re-joins Agriland

Agriland
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Kathleen O’Sullivan has returned to Agriland as a journalist. Kathleen will be responsible for writing a mixture of news articles and features, on a wide range of topics related to agriculture, food and rural affairs. She has a keen interest in environmental topics, agri-politics, farm finance, tax and legal matters, and also consumer food trends.

AgriLand Kathleen O'Sullivan

Recent news related to AgriLand

Claire McCormack joins AgriLand

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kathleen O'Sullivan
  • AgriLand
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login