Kathryn Wheeler Appointed Acting Editor At Happiful
Happiful has named Kathryn Wheeler as acting editor. In this role Kathryn will oversee the running of the monthly print and digital magazine, website content, and newsletters.
Happiful is an independent UK publication specialising in mental health and wellbeing topics. Kathryn is looking to cover stories and content on the subject and is particularly keen to hear about things that are bold, hopeful, and challenging.
Kathryn was previously features editor at the title.
