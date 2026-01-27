 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Kathryn Wheeler Appointed Acting Editor At Happiful

By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
Happiful has named Kathryn Wheeler as acting editor. In this role Kathryn will oversee the running of the monthly print and digital magazine, website content, and newsletters.

Happiful is an independent UK publication specialising in mental health and wellbeing topics. Kathryn is looking to cover stories and content on the subject and is particularly keen to hear about things that are bold, hopeful, and challenging.

Kathryn was previously features editor at the title.

