Katie Royals promoted to Managing Editor at PAM Insight
PAM Insight Ltd has appointed Katie Royals as managing editor. She will be managing all news content for the wealth management and private client industries across their platforms. Prior to this, Katie was associate editor and a senior reporter at thewealthnet and eprivateclient.
Recent news related to eprivateclient or thewealthnet
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Katie Royals
-
eprivateclient
6 contacts
-
thewealthnet
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story