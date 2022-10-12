 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie Royals promoted to Managing Editor at PAM Insight

By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
PAM Insight Ltd has appointed Katie Royals as managing editor. She will be managing all news content for the wealth management and private client industries across their platforms. Prior to this, Katie was associate editor and a senior reporter at thewealthnet and eprivateclient.

 

eprivateclient Katie Royals PAM Insight Ltd thewealthnet

