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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Katy Ronkin named opinion producer at LBC

LBC
By Amy Wilson
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC Digital has appointed Katy Ronkin as opinion producer.

Previously a freelance producer at LBC across broadcast and digital, Katy will continue commissioning and editing opinion pieces, while shaping the section’s editorial strategy and growth. She is keen to hear pitches on topics relevant to the LBC audience, including politics, defence, employment, housing and personal finance.

Katy Ronkin LBC Digital

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