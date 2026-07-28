Katy Ronkin named opinion producer at LBC
LBC Digital has appointed Katy Ronkin as opinion producer.
Previously a freelance producer at LBC across broadcast and digital, Katy will continue commissioning and editing opinion pieces, while shaping the section’s editorial strategy and growth. She is keen to hear pitches on topics relevant to the LBC audience, including politics, defence, employment, housing and personal finance.
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