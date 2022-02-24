Kayley Hardiman joins Westmeath Independent and Offaly Independent

Westmeath Independent has appointed Kayley Hardiman as multimedia reporter to focus on covering local news, features, culture, entertainment, current affairs and human-interest stories within County Westmeath in Ireland.

Kayley also works for Westmeath Independent sister paper, Offaly Independent splitting work between both publications.

She prefers pitches via email in the evening (between 5pm – 10pm). Ideal email length is 2–3 sentences and it is ok to follow-up on emails.

Kayley joined earlier this month from her journalist/researcher for Midlands 103 and has also previously served as social media marketing manager at ProWeld Ireland.