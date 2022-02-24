 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kayley Hardiman joins Westmeath Independent and Offaly Independent

Westmeath Independent
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
9 hours ago
Westmeath Independent has appointed Kayley Hardiman as multimedia reporter to focus on covering local news, features, culture, entertainment, current affairs and human-interest stories within County Westmeath in Ireland.

Kayley also works for Westmeath Independent sister paper, Offaly Independent splitting work between both publications.

She prefers pitches via email in the evening (between 5pm – 10pm). Ideal email length is 2–3 sentences and it is ok to follow-up on emails.

Kayley joined earlier this month from her journalist/researcher for Midlands 103 and has also previously served as social media marketing manager at ProWeld Ireland.

