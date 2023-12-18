Keumars Afifi-Sabet moves to Live Science
Future Publishing Limited has appointed Keumars Afifi-Sabet as technology editor at Live Science. He is based in London and is interested in the latest scientific papers and research projects as well as breakthrough applications of technology, and is keen to cover the latest news around emerging technology in hardware – including laptops, PCs, tablets, wearable devices – as well as mixed reality such as VR/AR headsets and smart glasses, which includes review output. Keumars was previously the features editor at Channel Pro, IT Pro and Cloud Pro.
