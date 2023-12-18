 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Keumars Afifi-Sabet moves to Live Science

Live Science
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Future Publishing Limited has appointed Keumars Afifi-Sabet as technology editor at Live Science. He is based in London and is interested in the latest scientific papers and research projects as well as breakthrough applications of technology, and is keen to cover the latest news around emerging technology in hardware – including laptops, PCs, tablets, wearable devices – as well as mixed reality such as VR/AR headsets and smart glasses, which includes review output. Keumars was previously the features editor at Channel Pro, IT Pro and Cloud Pro.

Future Plc Keumars Afifi-Sabet Live Science

