KILOVIEW appoints Bubble Agency as global PR agency

Bubble Agency has been appointed by KILOVIEW, a leading provider of IP-based video transmission solutions.

KILOVIEW produces IP-based video transmission equipment for customers in the pro-AV market, with products spanning video encoding, decoding, NDI converters, media gateway, NDI Multiview, NDI Recorder, NDI management software etc for IP-based video distributing, switching, remote managing, and streaming.

KILOVIEW aims to increase its brand exposure and brand awareness in key markets in the USA, Europe and APAC, putting the focus on the high quality and cost effectiveness of its solutions. Bubble Agency’s global press office reach will help raise the brand’s profile around the world, with a PR strategy that will target important industry groups, and create opportunities for the brand in target markets including ProAV, broadcast, remote medical, education, government, house of worship, live streaming, live event and live production.