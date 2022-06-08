 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

KILOVIEW appoints Bubble Agency as global PR agency

Bubble Agency
By Oswin Knuckles
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bubble Agency has been appointed by KILOVIEW, a leading provider of IP-based video transmission solutions.

KILOVIEW produces IP-based video transmission equipment for customers in the pro-AV market, with products spanning video encoding, decoding, NDI converters, media gateway, NDI Multiview, NDI Recorder, NDI management software etc for IP-based video distributing, switching, remote managing, and streaming.

KILOVIEW aims to increase its brand exposure and brand awareness in key markets in the USA, Europe and APAC, putting the focus on the high quality and cost effectiveness of its solutions. Bubble Agency’s global press office reach will help raise the brand’s profile around the world, with a PR strategy that will target important industry groups, and create opportunities for the brand in target markets including ProAV, broadcast, remote medical, education, government, house of worship, live streaming, live event and live production.

Bubble Agency