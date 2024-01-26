 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
King Living appoints Little Red Rooster

By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has been appointed by Australian furniture brand King Living. The agency will be responsible for PR, influencer relations and events in the UK.

Senior associate director Nicole Marsden will oversee the account, with day-to-day account management handled by senior account manager Katie Hing and senior account executive Megan Sweby. Head of technology Clare Newsome will support on specialist sell-ins to the tech, audio and luxury press alongside the wider tech and audio team. Senior counsel will be provided by CEO Victoria Ruffy.

 

Clare Newsome Katie Hing Little Red Rooster Megan Sweby Nicole Marsden Victoria Ruffy