King Living appoints Little Red Rooster

Little Red Rooster has been appointed by Australian furniture brand King Living. The agency will be responsible for PR, influencer relations and events in the UK.

Senior associate director Nicole Marsden will oversee the account, with day-to-day account management handled by senior account manager Katie Hing and senior account executive Megan Sweby. Head of technology Clare Newsome will support on specialist sell-ins to the tech, audio and luxury press alongside the wider tech and audio team. Senior counsel will be provided by CEO Victoria Ruffy.