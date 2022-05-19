 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
LANDMANN BBQ appoints Smoking Gun

By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
Smoking Gun has been appointed by LANDMANN BBQs to handle its UK PR. The Manchester agency will support the brand with press office, product placement and PR campaigns as the summer BBQ season gets underway.

LANDMANN, which was recently bought by Social Chain AG as part of its acquisition of DS Group, has an extensive range of gas, charcoal and even electric BBQs, as well as a large range of patio heaters and fire pits. It sells via its e-commerce website as well as retailers like Wickes and national garden centres.

