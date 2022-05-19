LANDMANN BBQ appoints Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun has been appointed by LANDMANN BBQs to handle its UK PR. The Manchester agency will support the brand with press office, product placement and PR campaigns as the summer BBQ season gets underway.

LANDMANN, which was recently bought by Social Chain AG as part of its acquisition of DS Group, has an extensive range of gas, charcoal and even electric BBQs, as well as a large range of patio heaters and fire pits. It sells via its e-commerce website as well as retailers like Wickes and national garden centres.