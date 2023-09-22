 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Laura Fenton named CEO of Omnicom Media Group UK

By Tahmina Mannan
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has named Laura Fenton CEO of OMG UK.

In her new role, Laura – who has been CEO of OMD UK since 2020 – will oversee strategy, operations and the development and adoption of transformative capabilities to support OMG UK agencies – including OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, and the Annalect data and analytics division in the UK.

Laura succeeds Dan Clays who was recently named CEO of OMG EMEA.

Laura will begin her role later next month, reporting to Dan Clays.