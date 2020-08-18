 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Gray joins iseepr

By Rob Lock
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Laura Gray

Leeds B2B technology PR agency, iseepr, has appointed Laura Gray as U.S. associate director. Laura, who is based in Portland, Maine, was formerly VP, blobal head of communications at the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), where she led the development and execution of its communications strategy and programme.

Laura steps into a senior advisory role across some of iseepr’s global accounts, including specification-development organisations EMVCo and GlobalPlatform. She will also work closely with iseepr managing director, Lee’ann Kaufman to strengthen the firm’s global consultancy offering across the fintech, payments and security standardisation sectors, while broadening understanding of U.S. industry perspectives and challenges across the iseepr team.

