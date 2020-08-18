Laura Gray joins iseepr

Leeds B2B technology PR agency, iseepr, has appointed Laura Gray as U.S. associate director. Laura, who is based in Portland, Maine, was formerly VP, blobal head of communications at the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), where she led the development and execution of its communications strategy and programme.

Laura steps into a senior advisory role across some of iseepr’s global accounts, including specification-development organisations EMVCo and GlobalPlatform. She will also work closely with iseepr managing director, Lee’ann Kaufman to strengthen the firm’s global consultancy offering across the fintech, payments and security standardisation sectors, while broadening understanding of U.S. industry perspectives and challenges across the iseepr team.