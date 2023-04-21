Laura King appointed regional business editor at BizNews titles
Black Ox Media & Events has appointed Laura King as regional business editor. Laura will oversee DorsetBizNews and spearhead the roll-out of other county-based BizNews websites over the coming months. The first, HampshireBizNews, will go live on 25 April.
Laura previously worked at the MailOnline as communities editor, managing a team of over 20 people.
Following Laura’s appointment, founder and editor of DorsetBizNews Andrew Diprose, will step down from his role on 30 June.
