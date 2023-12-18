 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Laurence Eastham promoted at Sunday to Senior Content Editor

ICAEW
By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Sunday has promoted Laurence Eastham to senior content editor. Prior to this, he was a content editor at the creative content agency. Laurence works on ICAEW Insights (by The Institute for Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) and other B2B accounts, and can be reached by email.

ICAEW Insights Laurence Eastham Sunday

