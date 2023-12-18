Laurence Eastham promoted at Sunday to Senior Content Editor
Sunday has promoted Laurence Eastham to senior content editor. Prior to this, he was a content editor at the creative content agency. Laurence works on ICAEW Insights (by The Institute for Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) and other B2B accounts, and can be reached by email.
Recent news related to Laurence Eastham
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laurence Eastham
-
ICAEW Insights
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story