LBC News announce schedule and presenter changes
LBC News has announced a refreshed weekday schedule and presenter line-up.
Radio and TV news presenter Vanessa Baffoe will host LBC News Breakfast from 6am – 10am.
James Hanson will present weekday evenings Monday to Thursday from 7pm – 10pm and will host the Sunday early breakfast show from 4am – 7am on sister station LBC.
Charlotte Lynch, previously a reporter at LBC, will now present the late-night programme from 10pm – 1am, tracking the latest breaking news from the US and beyond.
Former evening show presenter Steve Holden moves to host the mid-morning programme from 10am – 1pm.
Presenters Jim Diamond and John Stratford will continue to host their shows from 1pm – 4pm and 4pm – 7pm respectively.
