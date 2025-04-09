LBC News announce schedule and presenter changes

LBC News has announced a refreshed weekday schedule and presenter line-up.

Radio and TV news presenter Vanessa Baffoe will host LBC News Breakfast from 6am – 10am.

James Hanson will present weekday evenings Monday to Thursday from 7pm – 10pm and will host the Sunday early breakfast show from 4am – 7am on sister station LBC.

Charlotte Lynch, previously a reporter at LBC, will now present the late-night programme from 10pm – 1am, tracking the latest breaking news from the US and beyond.

Former evening show presenter Steve Holden moves to host the mid-morning programme from 10am – 1pm.

Presenters Jim Diamond and John Stratford will continue to host their shows from 1pm – 4pm and 4pm – 7pm respectively.