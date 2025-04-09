 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
LBC News announce schedule and presenter changes

LBC News
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC News has announced a refreshed weekday schedule and presenter line-up.

Radio and TV news presenter Vanessa Baffoe will host LBC News Breakfast from 6am – 10am.

James Hanson will present weekday evenings Monday to Thursday from 7pm – 10pm and will host the Sunday early breakfast show from 4am – 7am on sister station LBC.

Charlotte Lynch, previously a reporter at LBC, will now present the late-night programme from 10pm – 1am, tracking the latest breaking news from the US and beyond.

Former evening show presenter Steve Holden moves to host the mid-morning programme from 10am – 1pm.

Presenters Jim Diamond and John Stratford will continue to host their shows from 1pm – 4pm and 4pm – 7pm respectively.

