Lee Wild promoted to Editor at InterFun and InterGame
InterGame has promoted Lee Wild to editor at InterFun and InterGame magazines. Prior to this, he was a deputy editor and a senior journalist at the publications. Lee covers amusement, casino and gaming industries, and can be reached by email.
