Leila Hawkins promoted at IQPC Digital
IQPC Digital has appointed Leila Hawkins as membership and content editor. Her role will involve working across the IQPC Digital portals (Cyber Security Hub, CX Network, Intelligent Automation Network and PEX Process Excellence Network), to grow traffic and build brand awareness. Prior to this, Leila was the editor of Pharma IQ and Pharma Logistics IQ.
Recent news related to CX Network, Cyber Security Hub, Intelligent Automation Network, PEX Process Excellence Network, Pharma IQ or Pharma Logistics IQ
Recent news related to Leila Hawkins
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Leila Hawkins
-
CX Network
3 contacts
-
Cyber Security Hub
3 contacts
-
Intelligent Automation Network
1 contacts
-
PEX Process Excellence Network
3 contacts
-
Pharma IQ
1 contacts
-
Pharma Logistics IQ
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story