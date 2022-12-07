 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Leila Hawkins promoted at IQPC Digital

IQPC
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

IQPC Digital has appointed Leila Hawkins as membership and content editor. Her role will involve working across the IQPC Digital portals (Cyber Security Hub, CX Network, Intelligent Automation Network and PEX Process Excellence Network), to grow traffic and build brand awareness. Prior to this, Leila was the editor of Pharma IQ and Pharma Logistics IQ.

