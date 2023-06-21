Lewis Michie joins STV News from Bauer
STV News has appointed Lewis Michie as a production journalist, working in Edinburgh. Lewis was previously a senior reporter at Bauer Media for four years, working across Northsound Radio and most recently, Radio Forth. He can be found tweeting @LewisMichie0.
Recent news related to Forth 1, Northsound 1 or STV Edinburgh
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lewis Michie
-
Forth 1
12 contacts
-
Northsound 1
11 contacts
-
STV Edinburgh
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story