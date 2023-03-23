 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Life Size becomes the UK’s first employee-owned cleantech business

By Rob Lock
17 hours ago
Cleantech communications agency Life Size has completed its transition to employee ownership, making it the first fully employee-owned UK cleantech business. As part of the move, Jan Christoph Bohnerth has stepped up to the role of CEO, replacing the agency’s founder, Alisa Murphy, who will take a position on a newly created Board of Directors.

Alisa and Jan will form Life Size’s new Board of Directors and be responsible for setting the agency’s business strategy and overseeing the running of the company. Life Size has also established a new leadership team consisting of Lucia Schweigert, who becomes the agency’s new strategic director, international PR director Lee Lodge and Peter von Kageneck, who has been promoted from PR manager to DACH PR director.

