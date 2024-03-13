 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Lincolnshire Show selects Carrington Communications as press and media partner

Carrington Communications
By Oswin Knuckles
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Carrington Communications has been appointed by agriculture show The Lincolnshire Show as its press and media partner for 2024. Carrington will be helping the Lincolnshire Show to welcome media organisations from across the country and informing regular attendees and newcomers about this year’s event, which will be held on 19-20 June. The agency will also be updating the show’s social media presence and generating engaging social media content while the show is underway.

Carrington Communications