Lincolnshire Show selects Carrington Communications as press and media partner
Carrington Communications has been appointed by agriculture show The Lincolnshire Show as its press and media partner for 2024. Carrington will be helping the Lincolnshire Show to welcome media organisations from across the country and informing regular attendees and newcomers about this year’s event, which will be held on 19-20 June. The agency will also be updating the show’s social media presence and generating engaging social media content while the show is underway.