Linda Stewart joins The Microbiologist

The Microbiologist
By Sarah Acheampong
9 hours ago
The Microbiologist has appointed Linda Stewart as news and current affairs editor. Linda was previously a senior editor across a number of Penton Publications titles and can be found tweeting @LindaFStewart.

